Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Norbord as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Norbord during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norbord during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Norbord during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

OSB stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord Inc has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -248.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

