Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $95.65 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,677. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

