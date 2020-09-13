Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 22,339 BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of BioTelemetry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

