American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Magellan Health stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

