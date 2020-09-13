State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,109 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,767 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,098 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $8,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

