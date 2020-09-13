American International Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $177.74 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.