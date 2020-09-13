Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

