Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Steven Madden worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

