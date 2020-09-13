American International Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

