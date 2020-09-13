American International Group Inc. Sells 639,784 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 639,784 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

