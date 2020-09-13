California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

