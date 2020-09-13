BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $39.51 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

