Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,109,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Summit Materials by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 634,337 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 692,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 257,878 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

