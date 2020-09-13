Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,303 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Icon were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 14.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at about $10,914,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $184.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

