Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.67 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after buying an additional 113,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $417.39 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.14 and a 200-day moving average of $376.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.