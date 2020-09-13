Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.39 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sony by 42.1% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

