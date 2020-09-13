Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,694 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after buying an additional 191,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,142,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

