Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,974 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amphenol by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amphenol by 171.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

