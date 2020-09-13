Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

