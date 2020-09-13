Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co Inc worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:KKR opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.