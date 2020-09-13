iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

