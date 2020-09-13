Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 126.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $238,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS opened at $327.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day moving average of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

