Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 62.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $913,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 243,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 67.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

