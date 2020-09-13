Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 164.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,577 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.37.

NYSE:CRL opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

