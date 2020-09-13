Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

HBAN stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

