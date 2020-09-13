Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,030 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

