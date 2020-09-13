Stifel Financial Corp Sells 315,070 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 62.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WELL opened at $58.87 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

