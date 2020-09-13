Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

