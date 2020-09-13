Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

