Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDB opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

