Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 146,581 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after purchasing an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,029,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,350,000 after buying an additional 171,330 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 581,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

MYGN stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

