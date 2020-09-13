Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

