Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.46 million, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $41,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares in the company, valued at $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,487 shares of company stock valued at $463,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.