28,657 Shares in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PJT Partners by 536.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PJT stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $61.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

