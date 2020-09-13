Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 955,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,465,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 627,239 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $10.41 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

