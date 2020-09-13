Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.