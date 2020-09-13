Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

