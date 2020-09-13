Gerald M. Gorski Sells 22,171 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Stock

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

