Gerald M. Gorski Sells 22,171 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gerald M. Gorski Sells 22,171 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc Stock
Gerald M. Gorski Sells 22,171 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc Insider Sells $157,875.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc Insider Sells $157,875.00 in Stock
Christopher D. Alafi Buys 21,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Stock
Christopher D. Alafi Buys 21,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Stock
Sprout Social Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Sprout Social Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
22,476 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
22,476 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report