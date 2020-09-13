Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $157,875.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $157,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, August 5th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $149,175.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $131,640.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.