Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $157,875.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $157,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $149,175.00.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $131,640.00.
NASDAQ PLMR opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $121.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
