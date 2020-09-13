Christopher D. Alafi Buys 21,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

