Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $35,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $135,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,837,575 shares of company stock worth $105,824,895.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprout Social by 138.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SPT opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

