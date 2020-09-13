22,476 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $76.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

