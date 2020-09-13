Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,658 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $217,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $112.38 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $132.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

