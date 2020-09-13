TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $214,209. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

