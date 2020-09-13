Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 115,954 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,954 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

