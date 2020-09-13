Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593,024 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCF opened at $25.59 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

