Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.