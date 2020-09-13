Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 366.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $448,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Spire by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spire by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spire by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.