Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,191,289. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

