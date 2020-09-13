Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Adient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adient by 179.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 124,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

